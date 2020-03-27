IFQSAT: Cabinet needs to regroup, rethink and phone us back only when they’re ready to sing with one voice.

Confusing messages from varying cabinet members and departments on the rules and responses to COVID-19 are contributing to anxiety, panic, binge buying and unraveling the positive, definitive call for action we got from the President at the beginning of the week.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.