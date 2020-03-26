#IFQSAT: Spare a thought for the managers and owners of large busines

We extend a great deal of time and empathy to workers and small business owners during periods of economic uncertainty, often with the assumption that medium-to-large business owners are well-to-do enough not to deserve consideration. Edcon CEO Grant Pattison’s emotional reaction to the dire conditions facing his business and suppliers highlights the degree of pressure all managers are under in times like this; and reminds us that they, too, are only human



