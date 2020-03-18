#IFQSAT: It’s imperative to avert a Corona state of panic: Stay informed, stay isolated – and most importantly, stay calm

As the Travel Ban takes effect this morning, the reality of restrictions for those who are unprepared will heighten anxiety and panic from the markets to the high street. Your best defence is to track reputable information – regularly, to follow the government’s prohibitions closely, and to remain calm.



