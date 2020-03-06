IFQSAT: Does splitting the bill split your friendships?

Even in 2020, it seems conventional wisdom around how to pay the bill in a group setting continues to be a quandary amongst friends. It seems people have been trying to take advantage of friends and strangers since time immemorial – how best should this be handled?
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.