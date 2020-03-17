#IFQSAT: The spike in stockpiling and hoarding is out of hand, self-serving, and rather misguided

Hoarding and stockpiling is a relatively natural human response to moments of panic, with limited information. But it’s also a selfish response, and hardly constructive in a pandemic. COVID-19 is showing us that humanity needs a new normal that considers the collective – not just ourselves.



