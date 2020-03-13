IFQSAT: Professional oaths are binding, even in the face of death. The brave medical professionals taking on #COVID19 are proving that.

The plight and deaths of committed medical professionals around the world in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic is a reminder that medicine - like many professions of service - is a vocation - and South African medical professionals who have openly opted out of it when the going gets tough do not deserve to share their moniker of courage and sacrifice.
