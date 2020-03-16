#IFQSAT: President Ramaphosa has been excellent in leading SA’s coordinated response to COVID-19

I am unapologetically tough on our President - as I am on any other President or CEO. So I was thrilled and deeply proud to watch the Cabinet’s coordinated response to the Coronavirus pandemic, as led by President Ramaphosa - particularly as compared with a range of poor shows of global leadership to date.



