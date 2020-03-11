#IFQSAT: No, COVID-19 is not “just another ‘flu”, and every death should concern you.

As much as Coronavirus resides in the family of influenza, it is inappropriate and irresponsible to dismiss it as “just another ‘flu” while we don’t know enough about it. The case study of China vs Italy, the related mortality rates and degree of spreading the disease should, by now, make it clear to us all, that not taking this seriously enough impacts everyday response to staying healthy, and can seriously costs lives. Every life should concern us all, particularly the vulnerable – not just our own. Don’t panic, but we must be aware and not lackadaisical.



