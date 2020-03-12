#IFQSAT: I feel quite strongly that the economic impact of #COVID19 is only just beginning

Unlike the initial concerns and, in some cases, knee-jerk market responses to rising numbers of cases and speculation about what governments’ response would be, we are now observing very real responses to the disease, which will in all likelihood lead to a grind lower on already-reduced global growth rates. Our response will be limited, as we have little fiscal room, and may have to depend solely on monetary policy reprieve.



