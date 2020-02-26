#IFQSAT: The unions demanding no change in the public sector wage bill must be living in lala land!

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s austere budget measures, slashing the public sector wage bill, in order to avoid job losses and as a source of funds for other areas of the economy, has been roundly rejected by most unions. Their outright refusal to engage this proposal in the face of a shrinking economy, and in the wake of an 18 month bloodbath of retrenchments in the private sector, suggests they must be living in a different country called South Africa



