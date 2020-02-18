IFQSAT: The dangers that denialism and euphemism, like FW de Klerk’s statements, foster.

Dismissiveness of the past breeds contempt for the present requirements for redress, reconciliation, and reform. Euphemistic and revisionist recollections of the extent of South Africa’s history result in unfortunate statements, and worse, presumptive policy suggestions.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.