IFQSAT: I feel quite strongly that the necessary conditions for a successful sovereign wealth fund aren’t present in South Africa, at this time

On the back of the President’s announcement of a Sovereign Wealth Fund to be launched during his State of the Nation Address, Refilwe reflects on whether South Africa is suited for such a specific and precarious vehicle, under the current administration.
