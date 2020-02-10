IFQSAT: It’s impossible to take our chairmanship of the AU seriously, for as long as we don’t take our place in Africa seriously.

Our track record as a member of the African family has been poor, with our governing party consistently trying to downplay our grave xenophobic issues as a country, in South Africa.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
