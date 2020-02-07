IFQSAT: What’s a girl gotta do to get a ticket in this town?!

After breaking the story on Cape Talk with her interview with the head of Tennis South Africa on Upfront with Refilwe back in 2019, it took a long time for Refilwe to come to terms with not being able to get a ticket to The Match in Africa tennis showcase between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. That was, at least, until her friend who doesn’t even understand tennis scored tickets!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.