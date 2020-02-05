#IFQSAT - More “adulting” for kids, please!

Kids these days seem ill-equipped to repair or mend basic goods, in a world where the economic system makes it simpler and cheaper to replace damaged goods. Practical life skills like cooking, changing a tyre or sewing are being lost and are imperative to teach to both boys and girls, in the home, for basic survival.



