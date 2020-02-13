#IFQSAT: I Feel Quite Strongly that the average South African knows very well what the State of the Nation is.

What we want to know is what has changed, what has been truly accomplished, what action has been taken. Unlike June 2019’s SONA, save the 10-year pies in the sky for yourself, Mr President. Do not patronize the citizenry.



