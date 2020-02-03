IFQSAT: We need to check our implicit biases in the face of the Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus is not a Chinese disease – as in, attributable to Chinese-ness – any more than Foot and Mouth disease is attributable to Englishness, or any more than Ebola can be attributed to any cultural or racial factor of Africanness.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
