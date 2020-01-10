I feel quite strongly about this: ANC leadership, 108 years on

On Wednesday 8 January, Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto shares her opinion on the ANC as the party celebrates its 108th birthday.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.LISTEN TO PODCAST
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
I Feel Quite Strongly About This.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.