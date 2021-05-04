Barbs Wire - #Bill&Melinda after 27

On the couch - NSRI investment into boatbuilding a boon for local maritime industry

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Angelo D'Ambrosio - Managing Member at IPMT

Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo d'Ambrosio

Lunch with Pippa Hudson Guests Prof De Wet Swanepoel - Lead Inventor at hearZA

Life Hacks - How to protect your hearing

Today at 15:20

Saint-Gobain hands over the keys to the world's first single-family home made entirely of 3D-printed concrete

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

D'Leon Burger - Head Of Marketing at Saint-Gobain South Africa

