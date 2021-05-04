Barbs Wire - #Bill&Melinda after 27

Guests: Quanita Adams creator at The Riviera TV show.
Mortimer Williams Actor at Barakat (the movie.
Amy Jephta Playwright, screenwriter and theatre director at Barakat
Lester speaks to Pieter Cronje Former Director of Communications at City of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Fatima Hassan Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Cai Nebe.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Meron Haile Student at School of Oriental and African Studies and Prof Thuli Madonsela.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester Kiewit speaks to Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The CFRF was established in 2002 by a group of like minded individuals passionate about archival research & actively encourages Capetonians to research their family history & investigate their ancestral roots.
Shamiel Gamildien Chairperson of the Cape Family Research Forum is our guest, also on the line is Daiyaan Pietersen - UCT student 2nd year- an Enviromental Science student is the man who gets his hands dirty and digs thru the archives to trace peoples ancestry
Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine.LISTEN TO PODCAST