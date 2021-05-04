CapeTalkOpenLine

Lester speaks to Sameer Dossani Institute for Economic Research on Innovation in Tshwane and co-founder of the website PeaceVigil.net and Azad Essa senior reporter for Middle East Eye.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Rafal Pankowski Spokesperson at Never Again Association.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Sean Andrew Sanders, CEO & Founder of Revix.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Alistair Izobell Producer, Writer & Director and Leon Courie General Manager at Kensington Home for the Aged.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With JJ Cornish our Africa correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Deon Coetzee from Fortis Pro-Active Defence Solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Allan Boesak anti apartheid stalwart.LISTEN TO PODCAST