SA-Poland connection: building bridges through football

Lester speaks to Rafal Pankowski Spokesperson at Never Again Association.
Lester speaks to Sameer Dossani Institute for Economic Research on Innovation in Tshwane and co-founder of the website PeaceVigil.net and Azad Essa senior reporter for Middle East Eye.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Sean Andrew Sanders, CEO & Founder of Revix.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Alistair Izobell Producer, Writer & Director and Leon Courie General Manager at Kensington Home for the Aged.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With JJ Cornish our Africa correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Deon Coetzee from Fortis Pro-Active Defence Solutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Dr Allan Boesak anti apartheid stalwart.LISTEN TO PODCAST