Where Are They Now: Pieter Cronje

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: Watersheds new album ‘Elephant In The Room’MUSIC:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Hinds - Band Member at Watershed
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected in the Western Cape, says Elizabeth Viljoen (South African Weather Service). 6 May 2021 2:56 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe "Ace Magashule was summarily suspended," says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. "The President is not suspended." 6 May 2021 1:33 PM
View all Local
Restorative justice at SOAS after Adam Habib used N-word: 'It's a complete sham' SOAS student leader rejects probe's outcome to reinstate Habib, but Advocate Thuli Madonsela backs his reinstatement completely. 6 May 2021 12:34 PM
Sewage Crisis: 'What is happening in Site C is a ticking bomb across townships' Xolani Sotashe of Sub-council 9 says City is well aware of the bulk underground infrastructure that is aging and collapsing. 6 May 2021 11:25 AM
Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism' Lester Kiewit interviews Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 6 May 2021 9:56 AM
View all Politics
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Gold Fields to save R120m a year on Eskom bills with solar plant for SA mine The Gold Fields board has greenlighted the R660m project. Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, Executive VP: South Africa. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
'We don't want fewer people paying more taxes, but more people paying less tax' The special Sars unit focusing on SA's super-wealthy is in business. The Money Show interviews Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 5 May 2021 6:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation' The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess. 4 May 2021 1:02 PM
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on... 22 April 2021 6:38 PM
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide. 20 April 2021 4:33 PM
View all Sport
Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be. 6 May 2021 7:30 AM
TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places' Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series. 1 May 2021 1:36 PM
SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association. 30 April 2021 6:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Could 3D printed homes be the solution to South Africa's housing crisis? A family recently took occupancy of the world’s first house made entirely of 3D-printed concrete in Eindhoven in the Netherlands. 6 May 2021 5:21 PM
Rich nations eye end of pandemic – while it rages on in poorer countries “The pandemic is at a fearsome stage,” warns Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy on Covid-19 for the World Health Organisation. 6 May 2021 11:05 AM
US backs proposal to waive vaccine patents 'in service of ending this pandemic' Refilwe Moloto interviews Brooks Spector, a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick. 6 May 2021 8:56 AM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[REVIEW] We drive South Africa’s cheapest new 'car' – got R60 000? Motoring journalist and speed freak Ernest Page reviews the Bajaj Qute, the cheapest new "car" in South Africa. 5 May 2021 2:31 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa sells nine cattle worth R2.7 million President Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s largest Ankole farmer, says Denene Erasmus (Farmers Weekly). 5 May 2021 10:05 AM
'We’re not vaccinating – a 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections is thus inevitable' "The vaccines aren't out there. We’re going to get it," says Dr Jody Boffa. "We’re facing a bleak winter," concurs Fatima Hassan. 5 May 2021 8:54 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Where Are They Now: Pieter Cronje

Where Are They Now: Pieter Cronje

6 May 2021 11:02 AM

Lester speaks to Pieter Cronje Former Director of Communications at City of Cape Town.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

The movie Barakat

6 May 2021 11:52 AM

Guests: Quanita  Adams actress and creator at The Riviera TV show.

 Mortimer Williams Actor at Barakat (the movie)

 Amy Jephta Playwright, screenwriter and director at Barakat

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Decentralising Vaccine Roll-out - Dear SA & HJI responds

6 May 2021 10:37 AM

Lester speaks to

1) Rob Hutchinson, Managing director at DearSA

2) Fatima Hassan Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International New with Deutsche Welle

6 May 2021 10:17 AM

With Deutsche Welle corresponded Cai Nebe. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Adam Habib reinstated at SOAS - student responds

6 May 2021 10:06 AM

Lester speaks to

1) Meron Haile Student at School of Oriental and African Studies

2)  and Prof Thuli Madonsela.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule suspended: 'It affirms the importance of investigative journalism'

6 May 2021 9:52 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - #AceMagashule

6 May 2021 9:49 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

6 May 2021 9:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is it important to know where you come from?

5 May 2021 11:45 AM

The CFRF was established in 2002 by a group of like minded individuals passionate about archival research &  actively encourages Capetonians to research their family history & investigate their ancestral roots.

Shamiel Gamildien Chairperson of the Cape Family Research Forum is our guest, also on the line is Daiyaan Pietersen - UCT student 2nd year- an Enviromental Science student  is the man who gets his hands dirty and digs thru the archives to trace peoples ancestry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

70 Years of Drum Magazine

5 May 2021 10:54 AM

Editor Thulani Gqirana chats to Lester Kiewit about the historical legacy of the magazine.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER] Rain to continue on Friday and Saturday – flood warnings remain

Local Lifestyle

South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service

Local Business Opinion

Unity and disciple are sacrosanct! – ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Most South Africans still have confidence in the ANC, Parliament

6 May 2021 5:23 PM

Masondo: Raising taxes has not paid off in closing spending and revenue gap

6 May 2021 4:51 PM

Nothing untoward about Mogoeng's long leave, says judiciary

6 May 2021 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA