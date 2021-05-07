How does one financially plan for a child with special needs?

Lester speaks to:
1) Janet Hugo, Director and Certified Financial Planner at Sterling Private Wealth.
2) Vanessa Dos Santos, President at Down's Syndrome International
Lester speaks to
1) Ziyaad September and Yaseen Cader, founders at Lis Vegan Cannabis Ice Cream
and
2) "Stoney Polony" Creator at That Good Good (Cannabis Brownies)
Lester Kiewit interviews Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan in Berlin.
Rev Courtney Sampson's time with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has come to and end after decades of service.
He, along with others in Team IEC, he helped establish a proud tradition of free and fair elections since the dawn of democracy in 1994 in this country.
Guests: Quanita Adams actress and creator at The Riviera TV show.
Mortimer Williams Actor at Barakat (the movie)
Amy Jephta Playwright, screenwriter and director at Barakat
Lester speaks to Pieter Cronje Former Director of Communications at City of Cape Town.
Lester speaks to
1) Rob Hutchinson, Managing director at DearSA
2) Fatima Hassan Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice.
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Cai Nebe.