Vuyokazi Yoyo passes on

Last week the Herald Live published the photo of an emaciated Vuyokazi Yoyo , she was a 31-year-old woman from Motherwell who was starving and suffering from HIV and TB . The photo touched the hearts of many & donations of food, clothing & grant assistance flooded in, unfortunately is was too late for Vuyokazi who passed away .



Lester speaks to Rochelle De Kock editor for the Herald.