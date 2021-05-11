A new generation of young teachers. A golden opportunity, or a distraction?

Lester speaks to Ella Mokgalane, CEO of The South African Council for Educators and Basil Manuel Executive Director at Naptosa and William Sezoe 2 years teacher.
Lester speaks to Arno Arpin Founder at Arpin Koeksisters.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness News Africa reporter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Elizabeth Retief, member of PolyamorySA speaks for the organization.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Last week the Herald Live published the photo of an emaciated Vuyokazi Yoyo , she was a 31-year-old woman from Motherwell who was starving and suffering from HIV and TB . The photo touched the hearts of many & donations of food, clothing & grant assistance flooded in, unfortunately is was too late for Vuyokazi who passed away .
Lester speaks to Rochelle De Kock editor for the Herald.
With Mike Bolhuis Veteran Serious & Violent Crime InvestigationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Julian Jansen Journalist & Author Seun's Sonder Pa's and Jaco van Schalkwyk The character company founder and director.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Dr Pieter Kotze Head at Geomagnetism Group At Hermanus.LISTEN TO PODCAST