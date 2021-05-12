New study on the role of St Helena Island in South African history

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2 Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old... 15 May 2021 1:38 PM
Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park SANParks says several suspected poachers have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the past few days. 15 May 2021 10:38 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue. 14 May 2021 12:42 PM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope. 14 May 2021 3:48 PM
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for thi... 15 May 2021 2:36 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
New study on the role of St Helena Island in South African history

New study on the role of St Helena Island in South African history

12 May 2021 11:01 AM

Lester speaks to Damian Samuels Producer/Writer/Partner  at Fade2Black Productions.


Young people need more tailored support says Youth Capital

14 May 2021 12:05 PM

Kristal Duncan-Williams Project Lead  at Youth Capital.

Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out for over 60s starts Monday - WC Health responds

14 May 2021 11:02 AM

 Marika Champion | Director of Communications at Western Cape Health department

City Nature Challenge 2021

14 May 2021 10:37 AM
Deutsche Welle Berlin

14 May 2021 10:34 AM
Open line

14 May 2021 9:51 AM
The Alphabet Mafia

13 May 2021 12:08 PM

Robin Jeynes started the Alphabet Mafia which offers a home for young people of the LGBT+ community and promotes the use of positive peer pressure & support for young people who feel they are alone . Robin, her Mom Karen Jeynes & Ella are our guests.

Lindsay Myeni promises to fight for justice after Lindani laid to rest

13 May 2021 11:06 AM

Lester speaks to Widow of Lindani, Lindsay Myeni.

Sex positive on wheels.

13 May 2021 11:00 AM

From the probably most blatant - how our roads and the way our buildings are designed.  Disabled people also enjoy sex & thats why we are speaking to Nobathembu Peter aka #Royaltionwheels , she's in a wheelchair she also sells sex toys & also has her own Only Fans page.



Lester speaks Tarryn Tomlinson presenter of Activated on SABC2.

The Hadeda Song vs Alugalug Cat X

13 May 2021 10:40 AM

With John Faull Animal Behaviorist.

International News with Deutsche Welle - Bonn

13 May 2021 10:27 AM

Deutsche  Welle Helen Seeney, the producer of Inside Europe. 

Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination

Entertainment

WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2

Local

Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park

Local

Palestine Solidarity Alliance calls on SA govt to cut all ties with Israel

15 May 2021 2:32 PM

Israel pounds Gaza as US envoy arrives for talks

15 May 2021 10:43 AM

Public sector unions eagerly await new wage offer from govt this weekend

15 May 2021 10:40 AM

