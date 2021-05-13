The Hadeda Song vs Alugalug Cat X

With John Faull Animal Behaviorist.
Kristal Duncan-Williams Project Lead at Youth Capital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Marika Champion | Director of Communications at Western Cape Health departmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Robin Jeynes started the Alphabet Mafia which offers a home for young people of the LGBT+ community and promotes the use of positive peer pressure & support for young people who feel they are alone . Robin, her Mom Karen Jeynes & Ella are our guests.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Widow of Lindani, Lindsay Myeni.LISTEN TO PODCAST
From the probably most blatant - how our roads and the way our buildings are designed. Disabled people also enjoy sex & thats why we are speaking to Nobathembu Peter aka #Royaltionwheels , she's in a wheelchair she also sells sex toys & also has her own Only Fans page.
Lester speaks Tarryn Tomlinson presenter of Activated on SABC2.
Deutsche Welle Helen Seeney, the producer of Inside Europe.LISTEN TO PODCAST