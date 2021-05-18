The Africa Report

With Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness Africa correspondent.
With Cllr Zahid Badroodien.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Madeleine Fullard Head of Missing Person Task Team NPA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Sisa Ntshona CEO SA Toursim.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Nathan Geffen Editor at Ground Up.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Nicky Falkof Phd cultural studies scholar at WITS.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Mikhail Manuel Ph.D. candidate at the UCT centre for Transport Studies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Richard Mamabolo Popcru spokesperson.LISTEN TO PODCAST