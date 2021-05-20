Rise in personal bankruptcies? Consumer lawyer weighs in

Caller: Sarah American in SA thoughts on gunsLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Retired judge Siraj Desai.
Lester speaks to Martin Greshoff District 6 Memories, Thoughts & Images and Jennifer Daniels 1 of the books writers.
Lester speaks to Martin Hood | Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers' Association.
With BBC corresponded Senior Journalist Audrey Tinline.
Lester speaks to Richard Haubrich, a real estate agent at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
With Dr Saadiq Kariem Western Cape Health Department.
Lester speaks to Dr Harris Steinman CEO at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Service) and consumer activist, and founder of Home Bao.