Western Cape vaccine roll-out Update

Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:08
BBC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Draft law says self-defence not a reason to get a gun
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Hood - Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers' Association (SAAADA)
Today at 10:33
Martin Greshoff: District 6: Memories, Thoughts & Images
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Greshoff
jennifer daniels
Today at 11:05
Profile: Judge Siraj Desai - former chairperson of the paroles board
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Siraj Desai
Today at 15:40
Book: Do Not Disturb
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michela Wrong
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I can't pay my rent, will this affect my credit score? Many tenants were unable to keep up with rent payments since the start of the pandemic says collection agency RentMaster. 24 May 2021 9:33 AM
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day. 24 May 2021 9:05 AM
Potential ban on firearm ownership for self defence 'idiocy' claims gun group Gun Owners Of South Africa says the proposals are 'cynical' and in a country as crime-ridden as SA, 'the peak of idiocy'. 24 May 2021 8:49 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
View all Lifestyle
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Western Cape vaccine roll-out Update

Western Cape vaccine roll-out Update

24 May 2021 9:44 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Barbs Wire

24 May 2021 9:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Line

24 May 2021 9:41 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The MSG myth explained

21 May 2021 11:38 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Harris Steinman CEO at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Service) and consumer activist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: Suitcase of Memory

21 May 2021 10:53 AM

With A'Eysha  Kassiem Author  at Suitcase of Memory.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How do we pedestrianize CT roads? Open Streets responds

21 May 2021 10:39 AM

Lester speaks to Kirsten Wilkins Managing Director at Open Streets Cape Town.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Deutsche Welle - Berlin

21 May 2021 10:23 AM

With Chelsea Delaney correspondent at Deutsche Welle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Metrorail Follow up: Why was the Muizenberg railway crossing gate closed?

21 May 2021 10:18 AM

Lester speaks to Riana Scott Spokesperson at Metrorail Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

21 May 2021 9:41 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to expose your child to talking about political issues

20 May 2021 11:46 AM

Lester speaks to Asanda Ngoasheng Political Analyst and Research Assistant  at Centre for Rights and Justice at University of Sussex.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

Lifestyle Local

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Local

[LISTEN] What's the matter with South African men? Panelists discuss GBV in SA

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbalula saddened by road accidents that killed 7 people over the weekend

24 May 2021 9:19 AM

‘A train smash’ – Proposed change to Firearms Act leaves honest citizens worried

24 May 2021 8:59 AM

Making up for lost time: FS health dept to ramp up vaccine rollout this week

24 May 2021 6:32 AM

