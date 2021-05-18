NPA's Missing Task Team is searching for remains of murdered SA activists

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
IOC: Olympics to go ahead under state of emergency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Wine: Bottle of 1821 Grand Constance sells for R420,000 on auction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Gibson
Latest Local
Monte Rosa old age home - still going after 126 years - vaccinates its residents South Africa's oldest nursing home, Monte Rosa, has vaccinated its residents and staff against Covid-19. 24 May 2021 3:34 PM
'Adjusted alert levels will send the right message' as third wave takes hold Mia Malan Editor-in-Chief at Bhekisisa Health says experts are predicting 5000 plus daily infections within two weeks. 24 May 2021 1:49 PM
Kinnear murder accused denied bail again Zane Kilian had previously applied for bail but his application was dismissed by the Bellville Regional Court back in March. 24 May 2021 1:40 PM
View all Local
'They know Ace will fight at all costs' - ANC NWC to discuss Magashule defiance Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule is expected to be on the agenda of the party's national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday a... 24 May 2021 1:38 PM
SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well W Cape SAPS spokesperson Col Andre Traut says the police have a responsibility to protect protesters and the public. 24 May 2021 10:03 AM
Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the long-term goal is to vaccinate 30,000 people a day. 24 May 2021 9:05 AM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Real estate agent uses Tik Tok to sell micro apartments under R1m in CBD This Cape Town-based real estate agent says his inbox has been flooded after posting about tiny luxury apartments located on Thiba... 24 May 2021 12:49 PM
It's time for an 'eco-awakening' and WWF South Africa says it needs your support The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF South Africa) has launched a campaign encouraging people to stand up for nature by pledging to... 23 May 2021 9:52 AM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'I regret many things' - AKA's tell-all interview on Anele Tembe's death There have been mixed reactions on social media following a sit-down interview in which rapper AKA details the moments before Anel... 23 May 2021 10:58 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
South Africa targeted for rare plant poaching placing biodiversity at risk Zanne Brink of CapeNature says plants such as Conophytum are regarded as collector's items. 24 May 2021 6:40 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There's a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It's completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don't have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
NPA's Missing Task Team is searching for remains of murdered SA activists

NPA's Missing Task Team is searching for remains of murdered SA activists

18 May 2021 11:40 AM

Lester speaks to Madeleine Fullard Head of Missing Person Task Team at the NPA.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Caller: American in SA thoughts on guns

24 May 2021 12:05 PM

Caller: Sarah American in SA thoughts on guns 

In the chair: Judge Siraj Desai - former chairperson of the paroles board

24 May 2021 11:51 AM

With Retired judge Siraj Desai.

District 6: Memories, Thoughts & Images

24 May 2021 11:00 AM

Lester speaks to Martin Greshoff District 6 Memories, Thoughts & Images and Jennifer Daniels 1 of the books writers.

Draft law says self-defence not a reason to get a gun

24 May 2021 10:38 AM

Lester speaks to Martin Hood | Industry legal representative at South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers' Association.

International News with BBC

24 May 2021 10:26 AM

With BBC corresponded Senior Journalist Audrey Tinline.

How 'affordable' is affordable housing in the CBD?

24 May 2021 10:19 AM

Lester speaks to Richard Haubrich, a real estate agent at Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty

Barbs Wire - Charlie bit my finger

24 May 2021 9:45 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

Western Cape vaccine roll-out Update

24 May 2021 9:44 AM

With Dr Saadiq Kariem Western Cape Health Department.

#CapeTalkOpenLine

24 May 2021 9:41 AM
The MSG myth explained

21 May 2021 11:38 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Harris Steinman CEO at FACTS (Food and Allergy Consulting & Testing Service) and consumer activist, and founder of Home Bao.

Covid vaccinations sites increase from 7 to 53 this week - Premier Winde

Local Politics

SAPS: Police at Sea Point Pro-Palestine rally was to protect protesters as well

Politics

He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler

Local Sport

Hawks: Corruption-accused CT DA councillor linked to food parcel funds not TERS

24 May 2021 5:09 PM

24 May 2021 5:09 PM

Gun Owners of South Africa says draft bill on firearm ownership ban 'idiocy'

24 May 2021 4:56 PM

24 May 2021 4:56 PM

ANC NWC looks set to finalise task team to take over party in FS

24 May 2021 4:45 PM

24 May 2021 4:45 PM

