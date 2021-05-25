The Africa Report

Today at 15:20 Need for further lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Ian Sanne

125 125

Today at 15:40 Road Freight Association throws its weight behind proposed tightening of requirements for professional driving permits Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association

125 125

Today at 15:50 The Soap War Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kate Wilson

125 125

Today at 16:05 Vaccination performance so far Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up

125 125

Today at 16:20 Johann Rupert's loans money to SA restaurants Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA

125 125

Today at 16:55 Internet Explorer to disappear Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

125 125

Today at 17:05 Need for further lockdown Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 Gene therapy partially restores blind man's sight Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Daemon McClunan

125 125