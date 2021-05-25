Govt back in court over validity & rationality of lockdown in SA

Lester speaks to Reyno De Beer President of the Liberty Fighters Network.
Lester speaks to Adele Kirsten Director at Gun Free South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Julie-Anne Walsh Chief Marketing Officer-Takelot.com.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Nandi Dlamini from Ikhaya Loxolo LaseGugulethu and Sherry Saltzman Dischem Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jean-Jacques Cornish Eyewitness News Africa Correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Andre Roux Chairperson of the Governing Body at Hoerskool DF Malan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Elize Porter Managing Director Evergreen Health at Evergreen Retirement villages.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Caller: Sarah American in SA thoughts on gunsLISTEN TO PODCAST