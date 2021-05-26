Coronation Group

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
OPEN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Transport Budget low on detail and implementation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:40
EVDS system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...
Today at 15:50
Think tank says rigid policy on immigration of skilled people is hard to fathom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 16:05
UK: Dominic Cummings faces questions in parliament on handling of pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:20
Why Western Cape has low vaccination numbers in comparison to other provinces
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem
Today at 16:55
Crocheting has taken over as new normal from knitting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ellen-Anne Finnemore
Today at 17:05
Zuma pleads not guilty to all charges in corruption trial
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
World Bank report ranks Cape Town port at 347 out of 351
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Moolman - President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce
Today at 17:45
Book: Bloody Sunday
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mignonne Breier
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom Eskom has warned that there's still a high probability of load shedding on Wednesday after the utility narrowly avoided power cuts... 26 May 2021 2:01 PM
'We need more donors' - Local NGO appeals for funds to feed hungry school kids It costs R495 for the Peninsula School Feeding Association (PSFA) to feed one child for a year. Can you help? 26 May 2021 1:38 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Local
'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers' An anonymous nursing sister says she has 80-year-olds waiting for vaccines there while those from other areas are pushing in. 26 May 2021 1:32 PM
[WATCH] Zuma back in court as he attempts to oust state prosecutor Former President Jacob Zuma has returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his corruption trial on Wednesday morning. 26 May 2021 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize denies owners of Digital Vibes are personal friends The health minister had a media briefing on Wednesday morning to address corruption associated with the media company. 26 May 2021 10:00 AM
View all Politics
Absa and Addendum builds innovative, resilient supply chain finance solution Absa and Addendum Financial Services has unlocked R40 billion in working capital by processing 20 000 invoices for 450 suppliers. 26 May 2021 12:27 PM
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes. 25 May 2021 9:12 PM
View all Business
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
The oldest human beings will ever get is about 150 years - study The upper limit of human life expectancy is about 120 to 150 years, according to a study published in Nature Communications. 26 May 2021 12:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999. 24 May 2021 7:19 PM
View all Entertainment
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
Indian couple slammed for hosting wedding on packed plane amid deadly Covid wave The pair tied the knot on-board a SpiceJet plane with friends and family on Sunday after booking a flight from Madurai, India. 25 May 2021 10:07 AM
Swipe right if you've got the vax - Dating apps join US vaccination drive Online daters can add the “I’m Vaccinated” badge to their profile on dating apps such as Tinder, OKCupid and Match.Com. 25 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
'SANDF deteriorates - yet we spend R1bn on Cuban mechanics. We have mechanics!' "The Cubans are being used for weapons, for sharpshooting – it is totally unacceptable!" says DA MP Kobus Marais. 26 May 2021 10:29 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Coronation Group

Coronation Group

26 May 2021 10:24 AM

Saskia speaks to Wendy Bergsteedt Head of Marketing Coronation group.


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

#MyFamilyOfSuperheroes

26 May 2021 11:56 AM

The new children’s book by local author Zinhle T. Matthews, MY FAMILY OF SUPERHEROES, in which all children are superheroes, is available from Amazon, Ethnikids, Book Circle Capital, Xarra Books and other selected bookstores now!  In this beautiful book she shifts the focus by using the power of positive affirmation to help children access their inner hero. “The greatest gift we can give our children is the ability to be their own superhero,” she says.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

25th anniversary of the Constitution

26 May 2021 11:38 AM

Saskia Dr Gabriella La Foy DDG of constitutional development at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How cyberhackers use fake cryptocurrency & celebrity names to scam people

26 May 2021 10:56 AM

Saskia speaks to Shaun Pakade, a cyber security expert from  ESET

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dominoe club founder & community worker

26 May 2021 10:45 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inspirational story

26 May 2021 10:37 AM

Saskia speaks to Isaac Mpofu Financial Accounting graduate who cant look for work because of debt- hires out chairs to raise funds.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Peninsula School Feeding Association

26 May 2021 10:13 AM

Saskia speaks to Petrina Pakoe Director at Peninsula School Feeding Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - breaking Digital Vibes contract was irregular and wasteful, says Zweli Mkhize

26 May 2021 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

26 May 2021 9:54 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gun Free SA responds to proposed new gun law

25 May 2021 11:56 AM

Lester speaks to Adele Kirsten Director at Gun Free South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Atlantic Seaboard residents are queue-jumping in Khayelitsha without vouchers'

Local Politics

Zandvlei waterbody closed over sewage spills as Muizenberg surfers fall sick

Local

High chance of load shedding this evening, warns Eskom

Local

EWN Highlights

Moyane responds to Bain claim that he was pursuing political agenda at Sars

26 May 2021 2:55 PM

New Postbank won't replace proposed state-owned bank, MPs told

26 May 2021 2:22 PM

Mkhize: Plans in place to recover money from Digital Vibes

26 May 2021 1:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA