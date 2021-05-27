We live constitutional republic – How is it that we still have traditional monarchs?

Lester speaks to Xolani Dube Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development and Wilmien Wicombe Legal Resource Center.
Lester speaks to Prof Jaco Greeff Professor of Genetics at Pretoria University.
Lester speaks to Michael Marchant Researcher at Open Secrets Project.
Mckinsey has agreed to pay back the estimated R870 million by the end of the week for work they performed on Transnet & SAA. The contracts were tainted & the decision has been welcomed by Deputy Chief justice Zondo
With Daniel Pelz our Deutsche Welle Correspondent joins us live from Bonn
Lester speaks to Trevor Mathebula SA Ehailing Association.