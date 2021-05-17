In The Chair with  Sylvaine Strike Director  of Kiss of the Spider Woman

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 05:10
Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Martin Ewi - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Guests
Martin Ewi - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
125
Today at 05:46
ANC WP approaches ConCourt over unplaced learners in the province
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khalid Sayed - Western Cape education spokesperson at ANC
Guests
Khalid Sayed - Western Cape education spokesperson at ANC
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
The other oil crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luan van de Walt - Economist at Grain SA
Guests
Luan van de Walt - Economist at Grain SA
125
Today at 06:40
Why wage differentials should be disclosed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Imraan Valodia - Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management at Wits University
Guests
Prof Imraan Valodia - Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management at Wits University
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Western Cape's new vaccine walk-in policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
125
Today at 07:20
Mboweni welcomes National Cannabis Master Plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Hilton-Barber - Publisher at Cannabiz Africa
Guests
Brett Hilton-Barber - Publisher at Cannabiz Africa
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracey Lange - Media Moghul
Guests
Tracey Lange - Media Moghul
125
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
125
Today at 08:45
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
125
Today at 09:20
City criticised for telling people how to complain about homeless
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
125
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
125
Today at 10:08
Deutche Welle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:33
The Sangoma Society uses storytelling to change the narrative of African spirituality
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Honey Makwakwa - Founder and storyteller at Sangoma Society
Guests
Honey Makwakwa - Founder and storyteller at Sangoma Society
125
Today at 11:05
Mindfulness and making space for Buddha in the boardroom
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Linda Kantor - Adjunct senior lecturer at the Graduate School of Business at UCT
Prof Kurt April - Professor in Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion at UCT
Guests
Dr Linda Kantor - Adjunct senior lecturer at the Graduate School of Business at UCT
Prof Kurt April - Professor in Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion at UCT
125
Today at 13:35
Music - Auriol Hays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Auriol Hays
Guests
Auriol Hays
125
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Deon Weyers
Guests
Dr Deon Weyers
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
