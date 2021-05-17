In The Chair with  Sylvaine Strike Director  of Kiss of the Spider Woman

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Leaders meet to urge Mozambican President Nyusi to accept SADC military intervention
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Martin Ewi - Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 05:46
ANC WP approaches ConCourt over unplaced learners in the province
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Khalid Sayed - Western Cape education spokesperson at ANC
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
The other oil crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Luan van de Walt - Economist at Grain SA
Today at 06:40
Why wage differentials should be disclosed
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Imraan Valodia - Dean of the Faculty of Commerce, Law and Management at Wits University
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Western Cape's new vaccine walk-in policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
Mboweni welcomes National Cannabis Master Plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Hilton-Barber - Publisher at Cannabiz Africa
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tracey Lange - Media Moghul
Today at 08:21
Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Matthew Green - Binge Buddy
Today at 08:45
Sport Showdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carl Lewis - Head of Content at bet.co.za
Today at 09:20
City criticised for telling people how to complain about homeless
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 10:08
Deutche Welle
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:33
The Sangoma Society uses storytelling to change the narrative of African spirituality
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Honey Makwakwa - Founder and storyteller at Sangoma Society
Today at 11:05
Mindfulness and making space for Buddha in the boardroom
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Linda Kantor - Adjunct senior lecturer at the Graduate School of Business at UCT
Prof Kurt April - Professor in Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion at UCT
Today at 13:35
Music - Auriol Hays
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Auriol Hays
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - Plastic surgery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Deon Weyers
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Latest Local
Winde: Vaccine walk-ins now welcome but scheduled appointments to get preference Premier Winde says walk-ins may not be guaranteed a Covid-19 jab when they arrive at a vaccine centre because scheduled recipients... 27 May 2021 7:44 PM
'We've got 14,000 Covid shots in our hospital network waiting for arms to jab' Private hospital operator ‎Life Healthcare says it's ready for Covid 3rd wave, after posting a 12% drop in half-year profit. 27 May 2021 6:54 PM
It's implausible that Mkhize knew nothing about Digital Vibes deal - Peter Bruce Columnist Peter Bruce says it's hard to believe that the health minister was unaware of the dodgy contract awarded to Digital Vibe... 27 May 2021 4:46 PM
View all Local
Zuma must pay millions in legal costs after his appeal struck of the roll Former president Jacob Zuma’s application to appeal the personal cost order in the ConCourt has been struck off the roll. 27 May 2021 2:07 PM
Gauteng government decides to scrap e-tolls – then seems to backtrack Many Wiener interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 27 May 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
View all Politics
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores 'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show. 27 May 2021 7:33 PM
African Bank Group returns to profitability - up 196% to R152m year on year Bruce Whitfield interviews CFO Gustav Raubenheimer about African Bank's half-year results and its continued turnaround. 27 May 2021 7:11 PM
View all Business
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle. 27 May 2021 8:21 PM
Parents and pet owners warned about 'toxic' snail bait after death of five dogs A woman living in KwaZulu-Natal lost five of her dogs earlier this month when they ingested snail poison that she had bought two y... 27 May 2021 6:21 PM
[WATCH] Two bees work together to successfully open a Fanta bottle In the 11-second video, you can see how they work in unison to open the bottle of Fanta Orange. 27 May 2021 11:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
View all Sport
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
View all Entertainment
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
View all Africa
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants 'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng. 26 May 2021 8:06 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R3 million Mercedes GLE63 AMG SUV: 'Don’t buy one!' "I wasn’t terribly impressed; I must be honest," says Ciro de Siena. "It’s about R700K more expensive than the equivalent Audi." 26 May 2021 2:49 PM
McKinsey claims ignorance – agrees to pay back R870 million to Transnet "McKinsey insists it was unaware Regiments was channelling some of the fees through the Guptas," says journalist Pauli van Wyk. 26 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
In The Chair with  Sylvaine Strike Director  of Kiss of the Spider Woman

In The Chair with  Sylvaine Strike Director  of Kiss of the Spider Woman

17 May 2021 11:46 AM

Guest: Sylvaine Strike - is the director of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

What genetic analysis reveals about the ancestry of SA's Afrikaners

27 May 2021 11:43 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Jaco  Greeff Professor of Genetics at Pretoria University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We live constitutional republic – How is it that we still have traditional monarchs?

27 May 2021 10:59 AM

Lester speaks to Xolani Dube Political Analyst at Xubera Institute For Research And Development and Wilmien Wicombe Legal Resource Center.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mckinsey pays back the money

27 May 2021 10:33 AM

Lester speaks to Michael Marchant Researcher at Open Secrets Project.


Mckinsey has agreed to pay back the estimated R870 million by the end of the week for work they performed on Transnet & SAA. The contracts were tainted & the decision has been welcomed by Deputy Chief justice Zondo 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Deutche Welle

27 May 2021 10:30 AM

With Daniel Pelz our Deutsche Welle Correspondent joins us live from Bonn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-hailing drivers & impounds

27 May 2021 10:07 AM

Lester speaks to Trevor Mathebula SA Ehailing Association.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Malema rebukes the chair of the Pan African Parliament for not following procedure

27 May 2021 9:52 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Green connection

27 May 2021 9:51 AM

Lester speaks to Liziwe McDaid founder member the Green connection.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLive

27 May 2021 9:48 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#MyFamilyOfSuperheroes

26 May 2021 11:56 AM

The new children’s book by local author Zinhle T. Matthews, MY FAMILY OF SUPERHEROES, in which all children are superheroes, is available from Amazon, Ethnikids, Book Circle Capital, Xarra Books and other selected bookstores now!  In this beautiful book she shifts the focus by using the power of positive affirmation to help children access their inner hero. “The greatest gift we can give our children is the ability to be their own superhero,” she says.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

25th anniversary of the Constitution

26 May 2021 11:38 AM

Saskia Dr Gabriella La Foy DDG of constitutional development at Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

