Round Table: How Covid-comms was left to NGOs and Volunteers

Today at 14:40 Standby interview: Emergency help needed for flooded Khayelitsha pet shelter Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Susan Wishart - General Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Today at 14:50 Music - Kiesha Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kiesha Kiesha

Today at 15:10 Open for Intro/comment/reaction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Ace High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 15:40 Update on water quality results for Muizenberg beach Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 Reflections on the 14 months of Covid-terror with Prof Richard van Zyl-Smith Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard van Zyl-Smith - Head of the Lung Clinical Research Unit

Today at 16:05 Terrifying figures on suicides by school learners - what can be done? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joanne Galliven - child behavioural therapist

Today at 16:20 Vince Van Der Bijl writes the apathy over the Windies tour raises red flags Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Vince Van Der Biilj - former cricket legend and ICC manager

Today at 17:05 The latest on Digital Vibes Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

Today at 17:20 ‘Life and Times of Michael K’ at the Baxter this June Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lara Foot Newton - Director And Writer at ...

