Why was the majority of Covid comms was left to NGOs & volunteers?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:33
A world-first DNA test for Resilience
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jason Bernic
Today at 10:45
Tim Lundy: Hiking the waterfalls
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tim Lundy
Today at 11:05
The history of female liberation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites Refilwe Moloto talks to CoCT Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien about the shift back. 2 June 2021 9:17 AM
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially... 1 June 2021 8:30 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Local
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
View all Politics
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
6 billion people consume dairy – Can the industry be sustainable? Happy, World Milk Day! "It is about commemorating the importance of milk as a global food," says Saint Francis Tohlang of Nestlé. 1 June 2021 4:18 PM
Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service "We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 1 June 2021 2:34 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
Denel has an R11bn order book but no capital to execute - or pay full salaries “There is no consistency on the part of the government. They’ve been assisting other SOEs,” says Mawonga Madolo of NUM. 2 June 2021 9:15 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Why was the majority of Covid comms was left to NGOs & volunteers?

Why was the majority of Covid comms was left to NGOs & volunteers?

31 May 2021 10:59 AM

Lester speaks to Chris Vick chair of Covid Comms and Kim Whitaker CEO of Ubuntu Beds NPC.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

No Jobs. No Electricity. No Morals. A failing, or failed state?

2 June 2021 9:58 AM

Lester speaks to Oscar Van Heerden International Relations scholar. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - MP Condester Sichalwe thrown out of Tanzanian parliament for wearing ‘ tight-fitting trousers

2 June 2021 9:48 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jobs bloodbath. Where is the light?

2 June 2021 9:36 AM

Lester speaks to Charles Maisel social entrepreneur & founded Men on Side Of Road.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

2 June 2021 9:34 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside the mind: What makes a serial rapist?

1 June 2021 11:58 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Gerhard  Labuscagne Professor of Forensic Medicine and forensic psychologist  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Port Jackson eradication: Why it is not as easy to remove in one go as we might think

1 June 2021 10:55 AM

Lester speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DAG calls for release of Military-Owned Land Parcels

1 June 2021 10:43 AM

Lester speaks to Aditya Kumar Executive director at Development Action Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

1 June 2021 10:21 AM

With Jean Jacques Cornish Eyewitness News Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape top cop fired over Facebook posts

1 June 2021 10:13 AM

Lester speaks to Hanif Loonat Former Chairperson at Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Muizenberg railway crossing locked gate saga continues

1 June 2021 10:09 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

CoCT stopped from switching Capetonians to closer vaccination sites

Local Politics

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

African Union suspends Mali after second coup in nine months

2 June 2021 10:08 AM

After 6-year battle Soweto school to finally get sustainable water supply

2 June 2021 9:17 AM

SAHRC concerned about knock-on effect of water outages on Joburg hospitals

2 June 2021 8:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA