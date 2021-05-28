'Black River development: Here's why we are against it'

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Feline Leukemia on the rise; No cure, but it can be prevented Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Dr Guy Fyvie

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - SARS to cut medical allowance for school fees for disabled students Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Louvaine Gobel

Today at 14:40 Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Lizette Rabie

Today at 14:50 Music with Nosihe Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Nosihe - Musician

Today at 15:40 Naomi Osaka quits French Open Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:05 Ramaphosa's Mhkize headache Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies

Today at 16:20 Vaccine hold up Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

Today at 16:55 Land Expropriation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

