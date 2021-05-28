'Black River development: Here's why we are against it'

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Feline Leukemia on the rise; No cure, but it can be prevented
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Guy Fyvie
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - SARS to cut medical allowance for school fees for disabled students
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Louvaine Gobel
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lizette Rabie
Today at 14:50
Music with Nosihe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nosihe - Musician
Today at 15:40
Naomi Osaka quits French Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa's Mhkize headache
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February - Senior research associate at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 16:20
Vaccine hold up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:55
Land Expropriation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom Eskom has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented again on Tuesday afternoon. 1 June 2021 12:24 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
Biodiversity view is silenced in debate on Tokai pine trees, says FOTP ecologist An ecologist from the Friends of Tokai Park (FOTP) says there's a range of different views in the debate about the future of Tokai... 1 June 2021 11:58 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6% Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA. 1 June 2021 12:29 PM
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week. 1 June 2021 10:07 AM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
View all Business
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
[WATCH] Cape Philharmonic Orchestra reinvents school concerts with online video The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has been rising above the challenges of Covid-19 and finding new ways of making music. 31 May 2021 4:54 PM
Please help upgrade flooded Khayelitsha animal shelter Mdzananda Animal Clinic needs foster (or forever) homes for these dogs before they can build their new shelter. 31 May 2021 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
View all Sport
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
'Black River development: Here's why we are against it'

'Black River development: Here's why we are against it'

28 May 2021 10:40 AM

Tauriq Jenkins -  High Commissioner, Goringhaicona Khoena Council


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Inside the mind: What makes a serial rapist?

1 June 2021 11:58 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Gerhard  Labuscagne Professor of Forensic Medicine and forensic psychologist  at Wits University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Port Jackson eradication: why can't we remove this species once & for all?

1 June 2021 10:55 AM

Lester speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DAG calls for release of Military-Owned Land Parcels

1 June 2021 10:43 AM

Lester speaks to Aditya Kumar Executive director at Development Action Group.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

1 June 2021 10:21 AM

With Jean Jacques Cornish Eyewitness News Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape top cop fired over Facebook posts

1 June 2021 10:13 AM

Lester speaks to Hanif Loonat Former Chairperson at Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - Muizenberg railway crossing locked gate saga continues

1 June 2021 10:09 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

1 June 2021 9:47 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In The Chair: Nicolette Kinnear widow of former Anti-Gang Unit Detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear

31 May 2021 1:23 PM

With Nicolette Kinnear widow of former Anti-Gang Unit Detective Lt-Col Charl Kinnear.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why was the majority of Covid comms was left to NGOs & volunteers?

31 May 2021 10:59 AM

Lester speaks to Chris Vick chair of Covid Comms and Kim Whitaker CEO of Ubuntu Beds NPC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NCAS calls for govt to pass Control of Tobacco & Electronic Delivery Systems Bill

31 May 2021 10:40 AM

Dr Yusuf Saloojee, Interim Executive director of NCAS National Council Against Smoking

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom

Local

Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears

Local

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

PAP violence a wake-up call to do more to de-colonise African minds - Motshekga

1 June 2021 12:26 PM

Heads of global organisations issue joint call for vaccine equality

1 June 2021 11:59 AM

More stringent anti-smoking laws coming - Health Dept

1 June 2021 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA