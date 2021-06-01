WC top cop fired over Facebook posts - Hanif Loonat weighs in

Lester speaks to Hanif Loonat Former Chairperson at Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board.
Lester the Tester we invited Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men, a male grooming salon situated in De Waterkant to give Lester a make-over.
Addul is also known as the Syrian Barber & will oversee the attempt to groom Lester
Lester speaks to Vicky Sampson Musician and Marc Lottering actor/director/ comedian/ song-writer.
Lester speaks to Nigel Titus Manager District Planning at the City of Cape Town's Urban Planning and Design Department and Nic Budlender Urban policy researcher
With Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.
Lester speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi Executive Director at National Institute For Communicable Diseases.
Lester speaks to Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson.
Lester speaks to Stephanie Weil CEO of Miss South Africa Organization and Liberty Matthyse Executive director at Gender Dynamix.
Lester speaks to Darrel Fuchs UFO enthusiast with TruthSeekers formerly UFOSA and Dr Pieter Kotze Extraordinary Prof at Center for Space Research at North-West University.
Lester speaks to Steve Henry Researcher at Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.
With Deutsche Welle corresponded Daniel Pelz