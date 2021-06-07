Is this the week for Mkhize to resign? Then what?

Lester speaks to Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue.
With Chris Avant Smith Spokesperson Naledi Theatre Awards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Robert Hugh-Jones Editor at BBC News.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With Marlene Le Roux Artscape CEO.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Avril Andrews founder of the Alcardo Andrews foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara FriedmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester the Tester we invited Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men, a male grooming salon situated in De Waterkant to give Lester a make-over.
Addul is also known as the Syrian Barber & will oversee the attempt to groom Lester