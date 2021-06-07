CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Artist turns taxi into a gallery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Thania Petersen
Today at 14:50
Music with Bon
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bon - Musician
Today at 15:20
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has found that Hlophe committed gross misconduct =
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 15:50
Vaccination of teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Public health consultant with the Department of Health at ...
Today at 16:05
Public protector case starting today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 16:20
Floyd Shivambu’s brother quietly pays back R4.55m, admits he received the VBS money gratuitously
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk
Today at 16:55
Cars today: Juliet McGuire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:20
EU DESIGNATES OF “ROOIBOS’/REDBUSH” AS PROTECTED PRODUCT OF ORIGIN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liesl Louw-Vaudran - Senior Researcher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Teachers can only get J&J vaccine if FDA announces jabs are safe, explains prof Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to UKZN professor Mosa Moshabela about why the FDA still hasn't cleared the J&J vaccine. 7 June 2021 11:12 AM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress. 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
Tribunal finds in favour of car buyer who bought 'dangerous' 2nd hand dud Africa Melane speaks to Sambra's Richard Green about the perils and pitfalls of purchasing a second-hand car. 7 June 2021 9:53 AM
View all Local
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City’s Environmental Management Department. 7 June 2021 8:34 AM
Dali Tambo: Long March to Freedom sculptures at Canal Walk celebrate freedom Sara-Jayne King talks to the CEO of the National Heritage Project Company Dali Tambo about this pinnacle of heritage tourism. 6 June 2021 8:14 AM
Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues' Eskom announces it has suspended Velaphi Ntuli. 5 June 2021 7:08 AM
View all Politics
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering. 5 June 2021 3:05 PM
Why SA needs a black-owned bank - Nonkululeko Gobodo John Maytham talks to chartered accountant Nonkululeko Gobodo who spoke recently at the Black Business Council about this need. 4 June 2021 4:35 PM
R700 million fund to boost SA-owned township businesses – how to apply Africa Melane interviews Tumi Sefolo, Executive for Direct Lending at the Small Enterprise Finance Agency. 4 June 2021 2:38 PM
View all Business
What to consider before posting photos of your children on social media Sara-Jayne King talks to an insightful panel of moms and parenting bloggers as well as psychologists about the 'sharent' trap. 6 June 2021 6:28 PM
Lifting the veil on breast-reductions: Capetonian Nadine Sass shares her story Sara-Jayne King talks to blogger Nadine Sass and plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Gloria Tshikudu. 6 June 2021 9:29 AM
This week's word 'ndibuyile' means I'm back! And so is CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa Refilwe Moloto welcomes back Qingqile Mdlulwa in 2021 to help listeners learn new isiXhosa words every week. 6 June 2021 6:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
3 lekker things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King suggests her fun picks for this weekend. 5 June 2021 6:28 AM
View all Entertainment
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

7 June 2021 9:42 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Naledi Theatre: Pay Tributes for actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 10:59 AM

With Chris Avant Smith Spokesperson Naledi Theatre Awards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New naming conventions for covid strains. Is it still worthwhile to investigate the origins of Cov2?

7 June 2021 10:53 AM

Lester speaks to Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with BBC

7 June 2021 10:24 AM

With Robert Hugh-Jones Editor at BBC News.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards who has died

7 June 2021 10:21 AM

With Marlene Le Roux Artscape CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A mother's justice after half a decade

7 June 2021 10:03 AM

Lester speaks to Avril Andrews founder of the Alcardo Andrews foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire - MKMVA

7 June 2021 9:48 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is this the week for Mkhize to resign? Then what?

7 June 2021 9:46 AM

Lester speaks to Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lester Tester: Male grooming

4 June 2021 11:42 AM

Lester the Tester we invited Abdul Joudi, owner of Urban Men, a male grooming salon situated in De Waterkant to give Lester a make-over. 
Addul is also known as the Syrian Barber & will oversee the attempt to groom Lester 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA muso collab - It's Not Enough

4 June 2021 11:00 AM

Lester speaks to Vicky Sampson Musician and Marc Lottering actor/director/ comedian/ song-writer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

Local Lifestyle

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

Politics

Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips

Local Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mkhize seeks ANC integrity commission meeting over Digital Vibes scandal

7 June 2021 10:49 AM

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

7 June 2021 10:17 AM

Calls for Arthur Fraser's axing can't be decided on just yet - Lamola

7 June 2021 9:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA