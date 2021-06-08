Barbs Wire: A look at stories which have been trending on social media

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.
Lester speaks to Junius Malema Managing Director Readucate and Edna Frienke Founder Readucate Trust and Cedric Adams.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Larry Claasen Financial journalist and deputy director at Moneyweb and Thabang Rapuleng Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Peter Becker spokesperson at Koeberg Alert Alliance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Gary Eisenberg Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In the chair with Caryn DolleyLISTEN TO PODCAST
With Chris Avant Smith Spokesperson Naledi Theatre Awards.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lester speaks to Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST