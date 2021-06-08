Barbs Wire: A look at stories which have been trending on social media

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
US approves controversial Alzheimer's medication
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Stan Lipschitz
Today at 17:45
Jeff Bezos plans to fly to space
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Andrew Coates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
5 dead following shooting at Ceres taxi rank Mandy Weiner gets the latest on a deadly shooting at a taxi rank in Ceres which has left five people dead. 8 June 2021 1:28 PM
Muizenberg beach gets all-clear after water results but Zandvlei remains closed The City of Cape Town says the results of the latest water samples taken along Muizenberg beach show that the water quality meets... 8 June 2021 12:19 PM
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship? Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge. 8 June 2021 12:12 PM
View all Local
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court chal... 8 June 2021 2:32 PM
85-year-old former president FW De Klerk's cancer is reportedly worsening De Kerk is suffering from mesothelioma and eNCA's Ronald Masinda reports from outside his Sea Point residence. 8 June 2021 10:53 AM
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal. 8 June 2021 8:50 AM
View all Politics
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Why companies need to create standard guidelines for working from home CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit facilitates a discussion about how working from home can complicate office rules. 8 June 2021 1:39 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Major global internet outage knocks well-known websites offline Many sites went down globally, reportedly due to an outage at cloud service company Fastly, but are coming back online again. 8 June 2021 1:11 PM
Preparing to move overseas? Did you know you could lose your SA citizenship? Lester Kiewit speaks to immigration attorney Gary Eisenberg about SA citizenship rules and the DA's current High Court challenge. 8 June 2021 12:12 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Barbs Wire: A look at stories which have been trending on social media

Barbs Wire: A look at stories which have been trending on social media

8 June 2021 10:05 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Offender rehabilitation starts with education

8 June 2021 11:53 AM

Lester speaks to Junius Malema Managing Director Readucate and Edna Frienke Founder Readucate Trust and Cedric Adams.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Working from Home employees are refusing to return to office - what now?

8 June 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Larry Claasen Financial journalist and deputy director at Moneyweb and Thabang  Rapuleng Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

8 June 2021 10:30 AM

With JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's happening at Koeberg?

8 June 2021 10:07 AM

Lester speaks to Peter Becker spokesperson  at Koeberg Alert Alliance.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can you lose your SA citizenship?

8 June 2021 9:41 AM

Lester speaks to Gary Eisenberg Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 June 2021 9:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the chair with Caryn Dolley

7 June 2021 12:04 PM

In the chair with Caryn Dolley

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naledi Theatre: Pay Tributes for actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 10:59 AM

With Chris Avant Smith Spokesperson Naledi Theatre Awards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New naming conventions for covid strains. Is it still worthwhile to investigate the origins of Cov2?

7 June 2021 10:53 AM

Lester speaks to Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

Local

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Local

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

Local

EWN Highlights

CPUT now the first tertiary institution to vaccinate staff, students

8 June 2021 5:01 PM

Eskom to switch off your electricity from 5 pm to 10 pm tonight

8 June 2021 4:17 PM

Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet

8 June 2021 3:00 PM

