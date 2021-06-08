Africa Report

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Offender rehabilitation starts with education
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto speaks to Robben Island Museum Council chair Khensani Maluleke about the findings of an independent... 8 June 2021 8:59 AM
Will he, won't he? Rumours abound that Mkhize's resignation is imminent Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Sethulego Matebesi about Dr Zweli Mkhize's rumoured imminent resignation over Digital Vibes scandal. 8 June 2021 8:50 AM
AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO CapeTalk Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Communicare CEO Anthea Houston about the latest social housing property targeted b... 8 June 2021 8:14 AM
View all Local
'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 7 June 2021 6:53 PM
JSC split on whether Hlophe should face impeachment - Karyn Maughan Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the JSC deliberations on Judge President John Hlop... 7 June 2021 6:04 PM
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
View all Politics
The next step in FX risk management With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB. 7 June 2021 8:03 PM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources. 7 June 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Massive sinkhole swallows car in Jerusalem hospital carpark Reuters shared a video of the Shaare Zadek Medical Centre parking lot collapsing. 8 June 2021 10:13 AM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
'South Africa's economy is doing better than we all anticipated' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 7 June 2021 6:23 PM
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
View all Opinion

The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast
Africa Report

Africa Report

8 June 2021 10:30 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit Podcast

What's happening at Koeberg?

8 June 2021 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire

8 June 2021 10:05 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Can you lose your SA citizenship?

8 June 2021 9:41 AM

Lester speaks to Gary Eisenberg Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#CapeTalkOpenLine

8 June 2021 9:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In the chair with Caryn Dolley

7 June 2021 12:04 PM

In the chair with Caryn Dolley

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Naledi Theatre: Pay Tributes for actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 10:59 AM

With Chris Avant Smith Spokesperson Naledi Theatre Awards.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New naming conventions for covid strains. Is it still worthwhile to investigate the origins of Cov2?

7 June 2021 10:53 AM

Lester speaks to Burtram Fielding | Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with BBC

7 June 2021 10:24 AM

With Robert Hugh-Jones Editor at BBC News.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to Shaleen Surtie-Richards who has died

7 June 2021 10:21 AM

With Marlene Le Roux Artscape CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Independent probe dismisses almost all Robben Island Museum mismanagement claims

Local

AGU probing criminal syndicates behind hijacking of Communicare buildings: CEO

Local

Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art

Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa must deal with Mkhize's Digital Vibes scandal, ANC NWC meeting hears

8 June 2021 10:20 AM

Saftu criticises slow pace of SA's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

8 June 2021 9:30 AM

TB Joshua church building collapse: Wife of victim expects R10m in civil claim

8 June 2021 9:22 AM

