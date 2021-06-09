Follow up: A new drip water system proposed for CT

Today at 13:10 On the couch - Encounters Documentary Film Festival launches Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Mandisa Zitha - Festival Director at Encounters

125 125

Today at 13:40 Car Talk with Ciro de Siena Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

125 125

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125

Today at 15:20 Loadshedding: How much worse it could get Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

125 125

Today at 15:40 MIND'S EYE Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adam Zeman

125 125

Today at 16:05 RESIDENTS LIVING ON CT RAILWAY LINE REFUSING TO LEAVE UNTIL LAND FOUND FOR THEM Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 16:20 Baxter on Show cancelations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre

125 125

Today at 16:55 Apple issues 100 updates across all its platforms Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx

125 125