CapeTalkOpenLine

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - Encounters Documentary Film Festival launches
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mandisa Zitha - Festival Director at Encounters
Today at 13:40
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
Loadshedding: How much worse it could get
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 15:40
MIND'S EYE
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Zeman
Today at 16:05
RESIDENTS LIVING ON CT RAILWAY LINE REFUSING TO LEAVE UNTIL LAND FOUND FOR THEM
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
Baxter on Show cancelations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre
Today at 16:55
Apple issues 100 updates across all its platforms
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:45
Knysna Seahorse
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rio Button - Ocean Watch Correspondent at Roving Reporters
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Protesters to march to Parly, picket outside SAPS stations in support of Vearey Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Rev Michael Weeder about the pickets in support of sacked Western Cape detective head J... 9 June 2021 12:20 PM
Is SA the victim of an elaborate hoax? Fertility doc casts doubt on decuplets Refilwe Moloto asks fertility expert Dr Johannes van Waart about the likelihood of a 37-year-old woman giving birth to decuplets. 9 June 2021 12:09 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Local
South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to DA MP and labour law expert Michael Bagraim about Minister Zweli Mkhize's special leav... 9 June 2021 10:54 AM
Zero-alcohol driving limit won't require car insurance changes - expert Refilwe Moloto talks to Wynand van Vuuren, Client experience partner at King Price Insurance. 9 June 2021 8:55 AM
Modise to court: Public Protector removal determined by National Assembly alone Midday Report host Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness reporter Babalo Ndenze about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's court chal... 8 June 2021 2:32 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
No shame in it. Period Pippa Hudson and Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler explore the emotional, environmental, and financial costs of menstruation. 9 June 2021 11:55 AM
Pet-friendly holiday accommodation offerings have spiked since Covid Refilwe Moloto talks to Sharyn Spicer about new innovations introduced to make your holiday stay pet-friendly. 9 June 2021 9:26 AM
The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again Pippa Hudson speaks to Harry Mitsidis, 'the most travelled man in the world'. 8 June 2021 6:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
#CapeTalkOpenLine

#CapeTalkOpenLine

9 June 2021 9:40 AM


More episodes from The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Anti-bullying strategies that work

9 June 2021 11:42 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Brenda Matthews Anti-bullying strategies that work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up: A new drip water system proposed for CT

9 June 2021 10:54 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Suraya Scheba lecturer in the Department of Environmental & Geographical Sciences at UCT. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage feature: The history of the 'vloekword'

9 June 2021 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics North West University.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Pandemic has undone SA National Parks

9 June 2021 10:10 AM

Lester speaks to Adam Welz, writer and conservation theorist.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Barbs Wire: A look at stories which have been trending on social media

9 June 2021 9:57 AM

A look at stories which have been trending with Barbara Friedman.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hands off Jeremy Vearey protest

9 June 2021 9:49 AM

Lester speaks to Rev Michael Weeder Dean of St George's Cathedral.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Offender rehabilitation starts with education

8 June 2021 11:53 AM

Lester speaks to Junius Malema Managing Director Readucate and Edna Frienke Founder Readucate Trust and Cedric Adams.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Working from Home employees are refusing to return to office - what now?

8 June 2021 11:03 AM

Lester speaks to Larry Claasen Financial journalist and deputy director at Moneyweb and Thabang  Rapuleng Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

8 June 2021 10:30 AM

With JJ Cornish, EWN Africa correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africans shouldn't be fooled by Mkhize's special leave 'whitewash' - DA MP

Politics

The world's most travelled man, Harry Matsidis yearns to visit Cape Town again

Lifestyle Local

Cape Town cops and homeless person help to deliver baby girl in Salt River

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize made right decision by requesting special leave, says ANC's Duarte

9 June 2021 12:22 PM

2 suspects arrested for rape of 2 elderly women, murder of 1 of the women in EC

9 June 2021 11:51 AM

Mixed reaction to impact of Mkhize's special leave on SA's COVID-19 response

9 June 2021 11:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA