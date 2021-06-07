Naledi Theatre Awards pays Tribute to actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Today at 04:50 Health: Differences between COVID-19 and the flu Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Dr Emille Reid - Specialist Physician working in Intensive Care, Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine at ...

Today at 05:10 Biden-Putin summit Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 05:46 Most Western Cape schools teaching grades 1-7 aren’t ready to reopen full-time Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....

Today at 06:10 The National Arts Festival comes to you! Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Monica Newton - CEO at National Arts Festival

Today at 06:25 Building projects delayed by backlog at planning approval stage Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Shirley Caveney

Today at 06:40 Trendspotting Thursday [Tik Tok] Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard

Today at 07:07 SA court victory in Yemen war arms supply Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Zen Mathe - investigator at Open Secrets

Today at 07:20 SA court victory in Yemen war arms supply cont... Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Atilla Kisla - International criminal justice lawyer at Southern Africa Litigation Centre

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Leanne de Bassompierre

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 POPI Act will impact the way we share photos of people Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Verlie Oosthuizen - Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Irina Filatova

Today at 09:45 Ziyanda Stuurman The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University

Today at 10:15 How dangerous is a sting from the rare blue stingray? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Jennifer Olbers - Marine ecologist and specialist shark scientist at WildOceans

Gail Wingreen

Today at 10:30 Zama Zamas culture/ ladysmith find and discovery of bodies The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

vidette bester

Today at 11:05 What is the state of South Africa’s health system? Four easy pieces The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Charles Simkins - Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation

Today at 15:27 Reach for a Dream interview Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

Today at 15:50 How decisions are made regarding new traffic lights Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Garth Elliot

Today at 16:20 SA digital agency wins a Shorty award Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sarika Modi

