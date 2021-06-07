Naledi Theatre: Pays Tribute for actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards

Today at 15:20 Loadshedding: How much worse it could get Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...

Today at 15:40 Many People Have a Vivid ‘Mind’s Eye Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Adam Zeman - Cognitive scientist at the University of Exeter in Britain at University of Exeter

Today at 15:50 Sea Point Police Station complaint Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Paolo police complaint

Today at 16:05 RESIDENTS LIVING ON CT RAILWAY LINE REFUSING TO LEAVE UNTIL LAND FOUND FOR THEM Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

Today at 16:20 Baxter on Show cancelations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lara Foot - Director and CEO at Baxter Theatre Centre

Today at 16:40 Docufilm on Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am premieres on M-Net tonight. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Diana Lucas - Producer at Shaleen Surtie-Richards: I Am Who I Am

Today at 16:55 Apple issues 100 updates across all its platforms Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bryan Turner - Data analyst at World Wide Worx

Today at 17:20 How AI can help government improve service delivery Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jan Hofmeyr - MPhil in Futures Studies graduate at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)

