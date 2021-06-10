Hoerskool DF Malan 'bans' pride celebrations at the school?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
[WATCH] John Maytham describes getting Pfizer shot at vaccine site in Retreat Afternoon Drive host John Maytham received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday morning. He opens up about the process... 10 June 2021 5:29 PM
Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading talks inspo behind new album 'Consequences' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to the multi-talented musician Joan Armatrading about her new forthcoming album, Consequences. 10 June 2021 4:44 PM
City of CT’s drip system plan 'punishing the most vulnerable' - UCT researcher CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to UCT researcher Dr. Suraya Scheba about the City of Cape Town's new approach to domestic water... 10 June 2021 3:44 PM
'Sea Point cop station boss told us to F-off after we queried stop and search' Caller Paolo describes to John Maytham how officers frisked them and searched their car thoroughly on Sunday night. 10 June 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH]The moment when loadshedding cuts off Minister Zulu during TV interview Lester Kiewit chats to CapeTalk digital editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media. 10 June 2021 10:44 AM
46-year-old non-health worker says he received SMS and jab at Metropolitan site Africa Melane speaks to Chief marketing officer at Momentum Metropolitan Health and caller Colin about the new vaccination site. 10 June 2021 9:03 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all-new, super-safe Open Corsa – got R387 000? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 10 June 2021 2:16 PM
Auckland (New Zealand) is the best city in the world to live in – The Economist Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 June 2021 10:11 AM
SABC is rapidly turning itself around – it’s even making some money Africa Melane interviews Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 10 June 2021 8:55 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 10 June 2021 1:37 PM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
Is the wagyu beef you buy at your local butcher the real deal? Pippa Hudson speaks to Chris Purdon, a certified wagyu breeder about the process of breeding wagyu beef. 9 June 2021 5:24 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
DStv rolls out its streaming service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:39 PM
"It's odd that not a single member of the medical team has come forward" Mandy Weiner speaks to The Times' Jane Flanagan who reported on the story of the Malian mom who gave birth to 9 babies this year. 9 June 2021 2:28 PM
Woman punches croc to save twin sister Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 9 June 2021 12:50 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
The Morning Review With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Hoerskool DF Malan 'bans' pride celebrations at the school?

Hoerskool DF Malan 'bans' pride celebrations at the school?

10 June 2021 10:10 AM

Lester speaks to Karen Jeynes Alphabet Mafia.


How TB Joshua's flock is now perplexed because he failed in his own prophecies of healing.

10 June 2021 11:42 AM

Lester speaks to Dion Forster Assoc Prof of Ethics at Stellenbosch University at Systematic theology & ecclesiology dept.

Immigration - DHA & DA

10 June 2021 11:05 AM

Lester speaks to Adrian Roos Democratic Alliance- Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Gary Eisenberg immigration lawyer.

International News with Deutsche Welle

10 June 2021 10:28 AM

With Helen Seeney, who produces Deutsche Welle Inside Europe.

Barbs Wire: Trending stories on social media

10 June 2021 9:52 AM

Barbara Friedman chats to Lester about 

#CapeTalkOpenLine

10 June 2021 9:48 AM
Beloved actress icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards died poor when she didn't have to!

10 June 2021 9:47 AM

Lester speaks to Jack Devnarain Actor.

Anti-bullying strategies that work

9 June 2021 11:42 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Brenda Matthews Anti-bullying strategies that work.

Follow up: A new drip water system proposed for CT

9 June 2021 10:54 AM

Lester speaks to Dr Suraya Scheba lecturer in the Department of Environmental & Geographical Sciences at UCT. 

Heritage feature: The history of the 'vloekwoord'

9 June 2021 10:36 AM

Lester speaks to Prof Gerhard Van Huyssteen, Prof of Afrikaans and Dutch Linguistics at North West University.  

"Jessica, we are live!" Namibian news snafu has Africa in stitches

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

'Hospitals are filling up again, some are being overwhelmed'

Dept probes claims of discrimination against LGBTI+ pupils at DF Malan school

10 June 2021 5:53 PM

Ramaphosa slams damage of public infrastructure as ‘sabotage’

10 June 2021 4:59 PM

Ramaphosa going easy on Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga - Malema

10 June 2021 4:23 PM

