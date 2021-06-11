Local Muizenberg business owner talks about the Muizenberg railway gate

Tessa Moore, owner of the Corner Surf Shop discusses the latest on the Muizenberg Yourk Road railway pedestrian gate crossing
With #Grilled host Nick Manuel (also the founder of the Sterkbek challenge) and Francois van Louw | Director at GoBinge SA.
Burger from The Shack (Grilled to Go)
Hot Wings from The Grill Meister (food truck)
Lester speaks to Happy Khambule Climate and energy campaign manager Greenpeace Africa.
Lester speaks to Pandelis Gregoriou Legal and Regulatory Affairs Manager at Film And Publication Board and Nick Hall Digital Entertainment Lawyer and Founder at Industry association for the Interactive Entertainment Industry in South Africa (IESA)
With Chiponda Chimbelu our Deutsche Welle correspondent.
Guest: Fanie Jason, veteran photographer
Lester speaks to Tessa Moore Owner at Corner Surf shop.
Lester speaks to Dion Forster Assoc Prof of Ethics at Stellenbosch University at Systematic theology & ecclesiology dept.
Lester speaks to Adrian Roos Democratic Alliance- Shadow Minister for Home Affairs and Gary Eisenberg immigration lawyer.